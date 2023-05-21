Natalie Portman Pops in Red Dior Suiting and Satin Stiletto Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Natalie Portman brought a pop of color to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival while promoting her latest film, “May December.” Alongside Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, Portman stars in the upcoming Todd Haynes drama as an actress studying a woman with a divisive relationship that she’s set to portray in a film.

Portman arrived to the Palais des Festivals with Melton and Moore on Sunday, wearing a vibrant red Dior suit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a minidress with a lightly pleated skirt and thin attached belt, which was layered over a matching blazer — which Portman nonchalantly draped over her shoulders.

Natalie Portman attends the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

The “Star Wars” actress accessorized her punchy outfit with only a pair of large black cat-eye sunglasses for a true moment of movie star glamour — while cleverly coordinating with co-stars Melton and Moore in the process.

Related Marion Cotillard Sparkles in Tweed Chanel Dress and Bejeweled Heels at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Lauren Sanchez Sparkles in Cutout Dress and Silver Heels at 'Vanity Fair' x Prada's Cannes Film Festival Party Naomi Watts Buckles into Mary Jane Pumps and Jet-Black Crochet at Dior's Resort 2024 Show

(L-R): Natalie Portman, Charles Melton and Julianne Moore attend the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Portman slipped on a pair of slick heeled snatalie-portman-red-suit-sandals-cannes-film-festival-2023ndals to finish her outfit. The “Black Swan” star’s Jimmy Choo style featured red satin uppers with thin ankle, toe and slingback straps, smoothly matching her suiting outfit. The set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, providing Portman with a dynamically slick height boost for the occasion.

A closer look at Portman’s sandals. CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Portman’s all-red moment followed her viral entrance at the “May December” premiere at the Festival on Saturday night. On that occasion, the actress madea sparkling statement in a strapless Dior couture dress — which, in fact, was a recreation of Monsieur Christian Dior’s iconic “Junon” dress from 1949.

Natalie Portman attends the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the gallery.