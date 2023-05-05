Natalie Portman Is a Miu Miu Girl in Tiny Shorts & Peep-Toe Heels at ‘Angel City’ LA Premiere

Natalie Portman gave power dressing an edgy upgrade for the premiere of the “Angel City” documentary in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The Academy Award-winning actress is one of the directors of the new HBO docuseries, which takes a deep dive into the origins of the professional women’s soccer team, Angel City FC.

Portman put her own personal spin on monochromatic style for the occasion. The “Thor: Love and Thunder” star arrived at the Pacific Design Center in a full ensemble by Miu Miu. Portman’s outfit included a black jacket and matching tiny boy shorts. Both pieces were decorated with gold buttons and had square pockets at the front.

Natalie Portman attends the premiere of the HBO docuseries “Angel City” at Pacific Design Center on May 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for HBO

Natalie Portman attends the premiere of the HBO docuseries “Angel City” at Pacific Design Center on May 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Sticking to a minimalistic style moment, Portman opted for minimal accessories. As for glam, the entertainer went with soft makeup and styled her hair in loose waves.

Giving the outfit a literal boost, the “Black Swan” actress completed her look with a pair of peep-toe platform pumps. The silhouette featured a large bow across the toe, a thick strap at the back and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Natalie Portman’s peep-toe platform pumps at the “Angel City” premiere on May 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for HBO

When it comes to fashion, Portman has a stylish yet refined aesthetic. The Golden Globe winner tends to gravitate towards creations from labels like Mugler Haute Couture, Givenchy and even Gucci for red-carpet events and appearances.

(L-R) Abtin Motia, Anna Barnes, VP of HBO Sports Documentaries Bentley Weiner, Christine O’Malley, Michaela Celella, EVP of HBO Documentary and Family Programming Nancy Abraham, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Natalie Portman, Arlene Nelson, Kara Nortman, Julie Uhrman, and Sophie Mas attend the “Angel City” premiere at Pacific Design Center on May 4, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Angel City” is a gripping docuseries that goes behind the scenes and onto the pitch of the groundbreaking Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club. Pulling back the curtain on the origin story through the 2022 inaugural season of the female-founded and led team, the series reveals the passion and grit needed to build a franchise from scratch and blaze a bold trail in the world of professional sports. The three-part HBO original documentary was directed by Arlene Nelson and executive produced by Academy Award-winners Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes and Christine O’Malley.

