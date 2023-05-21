Natalie Portman Sparkles in Dior’s ‘Junon’ Petal Dress and Peep-Toe Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Natalie Portman made a glamorously breathtaking entrance to the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of “May December.” Alongside Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, Portman stars in the upcoming Todd Haynes drama as an actress studying a woman with a divisive relationship that she’s set to portray in a film.

The Oscar-winning actress gleamed on the red carpet at the Palais de Festivals for the occasion on Saturday in a Dior Couture gown — which actually was steeped in history as a recreation of Monsieur Christian Dior’s iconic “Junon” dress from 1949. Designed by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the piece featured a strapless silhouette with a white bodice draped with sheer beaded fabric, which flowed into a layered slit skirt — crafted from numerous pieces of fabric shaped like flower petals — embroidered with shimmering blue ombré sequins for a dramatic statement.

Natalie Portman attends the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Portman’s Dior moment also solidified her relationship with the French luxury house, as she’s been its global ambassador and muse since 2011 — which fashion insiders have taken note of since her Cannes appearance.

“Natalie Portman has been a face of Dior for over a decade, and it seems fitting that for her return to the red carpet in Cannes she not only wore Dior — she chose a recreation of [one of] Dior’s most famous and important dresses,” New York-based stylist Nolan Meader exclusively told FN. “This is the first time Dior has made a reproduction for the red carpet, and for it to be worn by Natalie — who is so close to the house — made it a significant and powerful red carpet moment.”

(L-R): Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the “May December” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Portman’s dress was smoothly complemented with sparkling diamond drop earrings for added elegance.

When it came to footwear, Portman slipped on a pair of towering platform heels to complete her outfit. The “Black Swan” star’s style featured pale ivory satin uppers with curved peep-toe straps and thick platform soles. Thin stiletto heels totaling between 4 to 5 inches in height finished the pair with a dynamic height boost, elevating her dress with its complementary hue while remaining hidden — further allowing its silhouette and historic references to take center stage.

A closer look at Portman’s heels. CREDIT: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

PHOTOS: Discover celebrity arrivals at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the gallery.