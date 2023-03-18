Naomi Watts Upgrades Classic Black Breezy Saint Laurent Dress with Strappy Black Sandal Heels at 2023 Gem Awards

Naomi Watts graced the red carpet at the 2023 Gem Awards in New York yesterday. The “King Kong” star was outfitted in a breezy Saint Laurent gown with matching black sandals.

Watts‘ dress was sleeveless and floor-length, made of a flowing black jersey. The garment had a v-neckline that transitioned into a roomy draped top followed by a fitted skirt. The “Mulholland Drive” actress opted to accessorize with silver and diamond-encrusted jewelry.

On her feet, Watts opted for black strappy sandal heels with thin straps. The heel itself appeared to be skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the top of Watts’ feet and behind her heels for a dizzying slingback appearance. Strappy sandals are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Watts included. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

When it comes to fashion, Watts is always dressed to impress on and off the red carpet. She has a perpetually chic and classic style. She knows how to merge super-glam designers with laidback attainable separates. Countering her wardrobe’s high opulence are wearable pieces designed by like Zimmerman, Miu Miu, Magda Butrym and The Vampire’s Wife. As for footwear, the film produce tends to gravitate towards embellished loafers, block-heeled sandals, comfy sneakers and a variety of pumps.

The Gem Awards aim to raise the visibility of the fine jewelry and watch industry by honoring the work of leaders, creators and luminaries.

