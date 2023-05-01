Naomi Campbell Exudes Elegance in Pink Vintage Chanel Dress & Silver Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Naomi Campbell donned vintage Chanel for her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala held in New York tonight.

The supermodel was clad in a throwback rosy pink dress from the French brand’s spring 2010 couture show. The dress was comprised of a high-neck half-swirling silver metallic sequined bodice that transitioned into a romantic expertly draped satin pink fabric.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Although her footwear was eclipsed by the hem of her gown, the runway regular donned strappy silver sandal heels. The footwear was constructed of a high-shine metallic leather with thick straps that crossed over the tops of Campbell’s feet and around her ankles, securing the dazzling style in place. The chrome sandal heels were finished with thin but walkable stiletto heels.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

Campbell has been a fixture at the Met Gala through the years. She first attended in 1990, wearing a Versace minidress. In 1995, she wore a sparkling silver dress, also from Versace, that has turned into an iconic look over time. She also served as a co-chair in 2019. Throughout her extensive career as a model, she has walked or starred in campaigns for several brands, but her relationship with Versace has stood the test of time. Campbell walked in the Italian house’s fall 2023 show in March this year.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.