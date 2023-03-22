Naomi Campbell Exudes Elegance in Blue Velvet Schiaparelli Dress & Foot-Shaped Heels at Visionary Arts Awards 2023

Naomi Campbell attended the 2023 Visionary Arts Awards yesterday in London. Dressed in Schiaparelli, Campbell received the Visionary Legacy Award in recognition of her illustrious career.
Campbell was outfitted in a blue velvet dress in a halter style featuring a gold chain adorned with a flower that fastened around the supermodel’s neck, securing the style in place. The dress was form-fitting, both the bodice and skirt leaning towards a tailored style.
The runway regular opted to accessorize her look with a multitude of bracelets stacked up high, worn alongside gold statement rings and matching dangling earrings in whimsical shapes. Campbell’s hair was subdued in comparison, styled simply parted down the middle and straightened.
When it came to shoes, Campbell sported a whimsical pair of square-toed heels, also from Schiaparelli. The style featured smooth black leather uppers with shiny gold accents all sat atop thin and short stiletto heels. The pair also had sculpted feet-shaped toes for a whimsical edge. The style added a quirky finish to Campbell’s attire, while keeping it rooted in Schiaparelli’s signature surrealism — and Roseberry’s continuation of the brand’s fashion legacy.
When it comes down to footwear, Campbell’s shoe style ranges from sleek sky-high styles to practical digs. You’ll most likely find the legendary supermodel wearing flats or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for dressier occasions. Known for her impeccable style, Campbell’s shoes often complement her garments in a matching or neutral tone. Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a gala of this nature.
The fourth annual Visionary Arts Awards took place on March 21 at the Ham Yard Hotel, in London. It was hosted by Scarlette Douglas, in support of their charity partner, Show Racism The Red Card.
PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.