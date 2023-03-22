Naomi Campbell Exudes Elegance in Blue Velvet Schiaparelli Dress & Foot-Shaped Heels at Visionary Arts Awards 2023

Naomi Campbell attended the 2023 Visionary Arts Awards yesterday in London. Dressed in Schiaparelli, Campbell received the Visionary Legacy Award in recognition of her illustrious career.

Campbell was outfitted in a blue velvet dress in a halter style featuring a gold chain adorned with a flower that fastened around the supermodel’s neck, securing the style in place. The dress was form-fitting, both the bodice and skirt leaning towards a tailored style.

Naomi Campbell attends the Visionary Arts Awards 2023 at Ham Yard Hotel on March 21, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/WireImage

The runway regular opted to accessorize her look with a multitude of bracelets stacked up high, worn alongside gold statement rings and matching dangling earrings in whimsical shapes. Campbell’s hair was subdued in comparison, styled simply parted down the middle and straightened.

Related Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Suit Dress & Glossy Pumps at Boss' Spring 2023 Miami Show Naomi Campbell Pairs Foot-Shaped Heels With Pierced Schiaparelli Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Naomi Campbell Owns the Runway in Crystal-Embellished Black Dress & Strappy Pumps at Versace's Fall 2023 Show

When it came to shoes, Campbell sported a whimsical pair of square-toed heels, also from Schiaparelli. The style featured smooth black leather uppers with shiny gold accents all sat atop thin and short stiletto heels. The pair also had sculpted feet-shaped toes for a whimsical edge. The style added a quirky finish to Campbell’s attire, while keeping it rooted in Schiaparelli’s signature surrealism — and Roseberry’s continuation of the brand’s fashion legacy.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s shoes. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/WireImage

When it comes down to footwear, Campbell’s shoe style ranges from sleek sky-high styles to practical digs. You’ll most likely find the legendary supermodel wearing flats or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for dressier occasions. Known for her impeccable style, Campbell’s shoes often complement her garments in a matching or neutral tone. Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a gala of this nature.

Naomi Campbell attends the Visionary Arts Awards 2023 at Ham Yard Hotel on March 21, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

The fourth annual Visionary Arts Awards took place on March 21 at the Ham Yard Hotel, in London. It was hosted by Scarlette Douglas, in support of their charity partner, Show Racism The Red Card.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Campbell’s top fashion moments through the years.