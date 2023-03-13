Naomi Campbell Pairs Foot-Shaped Heels With Pierced Schiaparelli Dress at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Naomi Campbell brought surrealist glamour to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Campbell arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a gleaming Schiaparelli dress.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Hailing from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, her Daniel Roseberry-designed attire featured a long high-waisted skirt coated in tiers of squared vanilla cream sequins. A matching bodice composed of two sculpted cups, attached and hung on thin straps, finished the piece — complete with pierced gold accents, one a dangling anatomical heart, the other a ring half-sculpted from light green lucite.

Related Paris Jackson Gives Giambattista Valli Dress a Punk Finish in Louboutins at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Kendall Jenner Goes for Gold in Jean Paul Gaultier Dress & Hidden Heels to Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Kylie Jenner Shines in Bow-Wrapped Dress & Custom Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Stylist Carlos Nazario accented the piece with jewel-lined gold earrings, layered gold collar necklaces and several rings for a gleaming finish. Campbell also wore a stack of beaded bracelets in an array of colors, one of her signature accessories in recent years.

Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Campbell’s footwear could not be fully seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, the style did appear to feature smooth light nude uppers with thin stiletto heels, as well as sculpted feet-shaped toes for a whimsical edge. The style added a quirky finish to Campbell’s attire, while keeping it rooted in Schiaparelli’s signature surrealism — and Roseberry’s continuation of the brand’s fashion legacy.

A closer look at Campbell’s feet heels. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.