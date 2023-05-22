Naomi Campbell Slips on Chanel Pumps With Ethereal White Dress for ‘Firebrand’ Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Naomi Campbell attended the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21. The supermodel wore a white and red Chanel dress for the occasion.

Campbell’s dress is from Chanel’s spring 2022 couture collection. The ensemble was flowy with a center slit, allowing the wearer to show off their shoes.

Naomi Campbell attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival. CREDIT: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The dress also includes pockets and a signature Chanel bow on the back.

Campbell completed her look with cap-toe slingback pumps, also by Chanel, in black and white. Regarding her footwear choices, Campbell wears just about anything and everything, but you’re likely to find her rocking pointed-toe pumps like these, flats, and even sandals.

Naomi Campbell attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. CREDIT: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Campbell accessorized the dress with a watch covered with diamonds which makes for a simple and elegant statement piece. Other accessories include a black clutch and a giant diamond ring. Campbell also seems to be wearing a pair of oversized diamond earrings as well.

The supermodel also did wear Chanel sunglasses in some of her photos at the festival. The sunnies appear to be Butterfly sunglasses, which are available in five different shades.

Campbell has been attending countless events throughout the Cannes festival, and each look seems to be extremely different. From Celine’s sequined gowns to plunging Valentino gowns and beyond, she remains as a Cannes icon.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes is an international film festival that is in its 76th year. The festival brings together filmmakers, actors, directors and more.

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell’s Best Runway Moments and Most Iconic Style Through the Years