Nancy Pelosi Sparkles in Floral Sequined Dress & Pumps at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Paul Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi made a blossoming statement on the red carpet during Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives arrived to the occasion with her husband Paul Pelosi at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a sparkling midi dress.

(L-R): Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez

Nacy’s attire featured a curved neckline and long sleeves, completely coated in gleaming gold sequins. Floral embroidery in the shape of blossoming light pink flowers was overlaid across the piece, creating a garden-worthy effect.

Pelosi complemented her attire with a sculptural gold collar necklace, as well as matching post earrings and a light cream leather clutch.

Nancy Pelosi attends the 2023 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez

When it came to shoes, Pelosi slipped on a pair of her signature pointed-toe pumps to complete her ensemble. The politician’s style, however, proved a glamorous contrast to her everyday heels from their sheer gold fabric and faintly squared tips. Matching gold velvet crafted in floral patterns swirled across the pair’s uppers, which were sharply finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The set matched Pelosi’s floral-patterned elements to create a streamlined appearance while remaining elegant and formal for the occasion.

A closer look at Pelosi’s pumps. CREDIT: Alberto Rodriguez

The annual Oscars after–party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.