Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Embroidered Blazer and Sheer-Paneled Pumps at Human Rights Campaign Dinner

Nancy Pelosi brought sharp style to the red carpet for the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Los Angeles Dinner.

While arriving to the HRC’s dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Saturday night, Pelosi wore a dynamic suiting ensemble. Her attire featured a set of simple black trousers, paired with a coordinating black evening jacket. The outerwear was covered in crossed linear blue and silver embroidery, bringing a formal metallic sheen to Pelosi’s ensemble for the occasion.

Nancy Pelosi attends the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on March 25, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A blue and yellow striped bracelet completed Pelosi’s outfit, as well as a set of large sparkling blue stone post earrings.

During the ceremony, Pelosi notably gave a speech to attendees, as well.

Nancy Pelosi speaks at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on March 25, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

When it came to footwear, Pelosi completed her outfit with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. Her style featured triangular toes and curved counters, complete with thin heels totaling 2-3 inches in height. The pair was finished with circular topline accents, which featured sheer paneling to create a striped appearance. Pelosi’s shoes added a sharp finish to her ensemble, remaining neutral and versatile while sticking to her go-to pointed-toe footwear.

A closer look at Pelosi’s heels. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For footwear, Pelosi’s choices are classic and sharp. The legislator has become renowned for frequently wearing pointed-toe pumps in numerous materials and colors over the years, often featuring 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels. In fact, Pelosi’s stilettos were even present when she gave an over 8-hour-long speech in the House of Representatives — the longest speech in the chamber’s history — in 2018.

