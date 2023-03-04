MJ Rodriguez Blooms in Burgundy Mini Dress and Gold Sandals at Independent Spirit Awards Red Carpet

MJ Rodriguez attended the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards held in Los Angeles tonight. The star showed her stuff out on the red carpet, stepping out in a flouncy flower-inspired burgundy dress and strappy sandals.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Dressed to impress, Rodriguez’s look was a burgundy dress the style floral and blooming, looking almost like a rose. The “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star’s dress was a bright burgundy comprised of a fitted and sculpted bodice with a halter style neckline that transitioned into a voluminous mini skirt made up of many layers. Each layer splayed and folded over one another like flower petals, growing outwards to create drama and shape.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the “Pose” star strapped on gold sandal heels with a chromatic shiny finish and thick secure straps. The three to four-inch heels worn offered the television personality a few extra inches, effectively lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility.

A closer look at Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards is held in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on March 4, 2023. The ceremony is hosted by Hasan Minhaj and will feature a wide range of presenters including Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Austin Butler among others. Featured categories at the show will include Best Film, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best First Feature. Noteable nominees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Gabrielle Union, Mia Goth, Taylor Russel, Michelle Yeoh and Aubrey Plaza.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

