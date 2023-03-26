Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Gleams in Beaded Dress and Hidden Heels at Human Rights Campaign Dinner

Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez brought gilded glamour to the red carpet for the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Los Angeles Dinner.

While arriving to the HRC’s dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Saturday night, Rodriguez wore a white column dress. Her strapless formalwear featured a floor-length hem with a structured bodice, finished with a sweetheart satin neckline. Gleaming gold latticework beading accented with sparkling crystals completed the dress with a glamorous finish. A tiered gold lariat necklace, thin bangle bracelet and stud earrings smoothly finished her attire.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on March 25, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During the ceremony, Rodriguez notably received the organization’s HRC Visibility Award for her activism and advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Where footwear was concerned, Rodriguez’s shoes could not be seen. However, her attire did reveal a slip of a dark-hued platform sole beneath her gown’s long hem. It’s highly likely the “Pose” actress’ footwear took the silhouette of a heeled platform sandal with tall heels, similarly to past pairs she’s worn on the red carpet over the years. Regardless of its shape, Rodriguez’s shoes certainly took a neutral and minimalist form, allowing her dress’ texture and sparkle to take center stage.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez receives the HRC Visibility Award at the 2023 Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on March 25, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

For shoes, Rodriguez frequently wears a range of minimalist footwear. Her red carpet outfits are frequently paired with stiletto-heeled sandals in monochrome neutral, jewel-colored or metallic tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in low-top sneakers in a range of colors from Stuart Weitzman and New Balance.

