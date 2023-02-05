Miranda Lambert Pops in Hot Pink Pumps and Cutout Jumpsuit at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Miranda Lambert popped on the red carpet at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Lambert hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Saturday night with husband Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a sleek black jumpsuit. The Grammy Award-winning musician’s one-piece attire featured long sleeves and legs, punctuated by a cutout neckline, satin belt and sculpted bodice cups. Finishing Lambert’s outfit were diamond drop earrings and rings, as well as L’alingi’s punchy $995 Eternity clutch, crafted with hot pink satin and sparkling crystals.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

McLoughlin smoothly matched Lambert’s attire as well, wearing a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket and glossy leather brogues.

When it came to footwear, Lambert slipped into a pair of hot pink pumps. Her pointed-toe set was crafted from smooth satin, perfectly matching the vibrant hues of her L’alingi clutch. Though the rest of the style couldn’t be seen, it was likely finished with sleek stiletto heels — similarly to past pairs Lambert has worn on the red carpet.

Miranda Lambert attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

