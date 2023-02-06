Miranda Lambert Shines in Fringe Dress & Pointy Pumps With Husband Brendan McLoughlin at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Miranda Lambert made an elegant arrival in a crystalized Le Thanh Hoa dress tonight in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer is nominated for several Grammys including Best Country Album for “Palomino” and Best Country Song for “If I Was a Cowboy.” Lambert attended with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

For the star-studded occasion, Lambert was clad in a long-sleeve floor-length black gown decorated with fringe silver chains. The sparkling adornments were tightly assembled along with a slew of various crystals all set atop Lambert’s shoulders.

(L-R) Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

On the accessories front, Lambert toted a chrome clutch and sported a few simple silver rings fastened to less simple diamonds. The “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress seemingly showed restraint while accessorizing, if only to spotlight her dazzling dress, and rightfully so.

Although her footwear wasn’t fully visible tonight, Lambert paired the dress with black pointy pumps from Stuart Weitzman.

Miranda Lambert attended the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

When the singer makes red carpet appearances or attending other formal events like this one, she tends to gravitate towards vibrant pumps or embellished sandals from brands like Voyette Lee, Joyce Echols and Rock & Republic. When the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer is not on stage or making an appearance, she frequently slips into a stylish pair of cowboy boots or more casual sneakers.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. Other nominees include Viola Davis, and Doja Cat. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

