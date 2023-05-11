Miranda Lambert Wears a Plunging Blue Dress With Matching Pumps at ACM Awards 2023

Miranda Lambert brought a pop of color to the red carpet while arriving at the ACM Music Awards. The musician is one of the ceremony’s 2023 performers, alongside Keith Urban, Jelly Roll and more stars.
Lambert hit the carpet at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with husband Brendan McLoughlin on Thursday night, wearing a colorful outfit with a dash of glamour.
The “Palomino” singer’s ensemble featured a sleeveless dress with a cobalt blue skirt, punctuated by a thigh-high slit. The piece was complete with a nude-toned bodice with a plunging neckline, lined with small sparkling blue latticework crystals for a bejeweled effect.
Lambert finished her outfit with sparkling diamond drop earrings and a large silver and blue diamond cocktail ring, allowing her dress’ color to take center stage.
McLoughlin also complemented Lambert in a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, paired with a white collared shirt, black tie and glossy black dress shoes.
When it came to footwear, Lambert slipped on a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps to complete her outfit. The “Wildcard” musician’s set featured glossy cobalt blue patent leather uppers with triangular toes, finished with closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set with a sharp height boost, simultaneously bringing a monochrome finish to Lambert’s look.
The American Country Music (ACM) Awards are held annually to celebrate the top achievements and musicians in the country music field. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks from Texas, where audiences will see performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban and more stars.
