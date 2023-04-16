Miranda Kerr Goes Classic in Black Dress & Heels at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Miranda Kerr brought classic elegance to the red carpet for the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Kerr arrived with husband Evan Spiegel to the ninth annual ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a black strapless dress. The Kora Organics founder’s attire featured a strapless silhouette with a bodycon fit, complete with an off-the-shoulder bodice crafted from twisted silk.

(L-R): Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kerr opted to finish her outfit with a sparkling diamond necklace and matching drop earrings, as well as a classic red lip. Spiegel complemented her attire as well, wearing a black tuxedo, bow tie and white shirt with black leather dress shoes.

When it came to footwear, Kerr’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s highly likely she finished her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or stiletto-heeled sandals that matched or complemented her dress in a dark shade. Both shoe styles have been go-to’s during formal occasions for the former Victoria’s Secret model over the years and were worn by a range of attendees during the ceremony — including Gal Gadot, Lily Collins, Brie Larson and Christina Aguilera.

Miranda Kerr attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

The Breakthrough Ceremony honors top figures in the fields of science and mathematics. The 2023 awards, hosted by James Corden at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will award over $15 million across fields including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics. The star-studded event’s presenters notably include Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Chloe Zhao.

PHOTOS: Discover Katharine McPhee’s street style over the years in the gallery.