Miranda Kerr Sparkles in Bejeweled Louboutin Mules for G’Day USA Arts Gala 2023

Miranda Kerr brought white-hot style — with sleek shoes to match — to the 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala. The occasion found Kerr awarded with the Excellence in the Arts award, presented by Katy Perry.

Kerr hit the red carpet at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Saturday with her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. For the occasion, she wore a bright white bodycon dress by Alex Perry. The sharp piece include a strapless midi silhouette, complete with vertical bodice and horizontal skirt ruching.

Miranda Kerr attends the G’Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr attend the G’Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Completing the Kora Organics founder’s ensemble, styled by Jessica Paster, were sparkling diamond stud earrings from Rahaminov Diamonds.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr attend the G’Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kerr strapped into a sleek pair of high-heeled mules by Christian Louboutin. Her $1,695 Me Dolly style featured metallic silver leather uppers with curved soles and peep-toe straps — given a burst of glamour from delicate allover crystals. The sparkling set was complete with thin 3.75-inch stilettos heels and Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles, giving Kerr’s ensemble for the occasion a height-boosting, dynamic finish.

A closer look at Kerr’s Louboutin mules. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin’s Me Dolly mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The G’Day USA Arts Gala highlights figures across the entertainment and cultural industries that have increased ties between Australia and Hollywood, led by the American Australian Association. This year’s event, held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, was hosted by Angela Bishop. The occasion included a musical tribute to Olivia Newton-John, as well as performances by G Flip and Mi-kaisha. Recipients at the 2023 Gala included Miranda Kerr (Excellence in the Arts), Sam Worthington (Excellence in Film and Television) and The Kid Laroi (Excellence in Music).

