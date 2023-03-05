Miranda Cosgrove Shines in Corset Dress and Gold Peep-Toe Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

Miranda Cosgrove brought a pop of color to the red carpet for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The “iCarly” star arrived to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a lemon-yellow minidress. Her strapless style featured a sharply draped skirt, accentuated by a strapless bodice with corseted paneling. The piece was both romantic and whimsical, providing Cosgrove with an optimistic, vibrant outfit for the light-hearted occasion. Her sleek dress was minimally accessorized with gold rings and huggie hoop earrings, as well as a jet-black manicure, for a gleaming finish.

Miranda Cosgrove attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Cosgrove’s outfit was finished with a pair of gold-dipped sandals. The “Despicable Me” actress’ style featured metallic gold uppers crafted from smooth leather, complete with peep-toe openings and platform soles. The set was finished with thin ankle and slingback straps, as well as sleek 5-inch stiletto heels for a soaring height boost.

A closer look at Cosgrove’s heels. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cosgrove’s shoes complemented her outfit’s yellow and gold color storyline, remaining glamorous while allowing her look’s details to further shine.

Miranda Cosgrove attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate the year’s best children’s movies, TV shows and music, which are nominated by the channel’s global viewers. This year’s show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., hosted by Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson. The occasion’s winners included Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown, Dwayne Johnson, Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 red carpet in the gallery.