Mindy Kaling Brings White-Hot Glamour to Oscars in Vera Wang Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Mindy Kaling arrived on the red carpet for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, wearing a gleaming ensemble.

Kaling dressed up in a white-hot dress designed by Vera Wang. The ensemble featured long off-the-shoulder sleeves and a mesh corset bodice that seamlessly connects the sweetheart neckline to the columned maxi skirt. The intricately structured tailoring at her hips created an undeniable silhouette.

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kaling’s accessories were subtle as she selected dark pendulous earrings to offer up a contrast to the hues of the dress.

In the beauty department, she opted for an ultra-glamorous look surrounding her bold eyebrows and nude lipstick. Kaling wore her hair in a stylish half-up, half-down style to keep it chic.

Related Allison Williams Blooms at Oscars in Sheer Floral Dress With Dramatic Cape & Heels for Red Carpet 2023 Elizabeth Olsen Shimmers at Oscars in Plunging Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for Red Carpet 2023 Winnie Harlow Brightens Up in Yellow Armani Privé Dress & Heels at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

The sweeping hem of the dress didn’t allow us to see her footwear, but the multi-hyphenate creative opted for Giuseppe Zanotti. She likely paired the gown with strappy sandals or pointy pumps to bring the look to completion. Earlier this year, the Emmy Award-winning actress looked to the Italian footwear brand when she donned a custom black corset gown by Monique Lhuillier to the Producers Guild Awards.

Mindy Kaling at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kaling’s closet features an impressive range of styles and designers, ranging from colorful heels and sandals from brands like Stuart Weitzman and Sophia Webster to more casual options like Hoka One One sneakers, Adidas slides and Kate Spade sandals.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Photos: All the Looks, Live Updates