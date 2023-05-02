Mindy Kaling Glitters in Johnathan Simkhai Dress & Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Mindy Kaling delivered a glamorous style at the 2023 Met Gala. Fashion’s biggest night has returned to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight.

Kaling looked stunning for the occasion. The Emmy-nominated actress donned a white glittery embroidered dress by Johnathan Simkhai. The top of the garment featured a curved neckline, corseted silhouette and a floor-length fringe accent at the back. The piece was layered over a sparkling sequin skirt.

Mindy Kaling attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

To further elevate her ensemble, Kaling accessorized with over-statement diamond earrings and chunky midi rings. The “Wrinkle in Time” star’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in a low ponytail. As for makeup, Kaling went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Unfortunately, the length of Kaling’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that pointed-toe pumps or platform sandals.

Mindy Kaling attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

