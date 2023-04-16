Mila Kunis Sparkles in Sequined Suit & Heels With Ashton Kutcher at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Mila Kunis meant business on the red carpet for the 2023 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

While arriving with husband Ashton Kutcher to ninth annual ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Kunis wore a gleaming sequined suit.

The “Luckiest Girl Alive” star’s outfit featured a black blazer and matching trousers, each accented with thin rows of light-catching black and pink-toned sequins. The set was layered atop a sheer black collared blouse, which Kunis accessorized with delicate post earrings strung with silver and pink diamonds.

(L-R): Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: VINCENT COLLYER

Kutcher, meanwhile, was also sharply suited in a black tuxedo, bow tie and white collared shirt, paired with smooth black leather dress shoes.

When it came to footwear, Kunis appeared to complete her outfit with a pair of suede pointed-toe pumps. The “That ’70s Show” star’s set featured smooth black uppers with triangular toes, which were likely finished with thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels for a classic finish. The pair provided a clean base for Kunis’ ensemble, allowing its embellished detailing to take center stage. Similar styles are favored year-round for their sharp silhouette and classic minimalism, seen in new pairs released this spring from brands including L’Agence, Schutz, Gianvito Rossi and Sam Edelman.

Mila Kunis attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. CREDIT: Vincent Collyer

The Breakthrough Ceremony honors top figures in the science and mathematics fields. The 2023 awards, hosted by James Corden at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will award over $15 million across fields including Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics and Mathematics. The star-studded event’s presenters notably include Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Brie Larson and Chloe Zhao.

