Mickey Guyton Glistens in Sparkling Bralette, Pinstriped Suit & Silver Platforms at ACM Awards 2023

Mickey Guyton brought a sparkling take to suiting as she walked the carpet at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday.

The “Somethin’ Bout You” singer wore a silver Retrofête bralette that featured crystal-embellishments that lay in a loose curved fashion. She layered the top with a black pinstriped-style blazer that also featured sparkling details. She paired the jacket with matching high-waisted trousers.

Mickey Guyton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Guyton accessorized with a pair of sparkling silver-toned hoops and a gold ring. She added to the look with a silver crystal-embellished shoulder bag with knots sitting at both ends of the strap. She kept her ombré locks in a half-down style with the top half of her hair styled into a high bun.

Guyton opted for minimal makeup which featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Emily Gray and hairstylist Hachoo.

The singer completed the look with a pair of silver platform heels. The metallic sandals were hidden from view on the carpet but on her Instagram, she revealed that she slipped into a pair of Stuart Weitzman heels. They resemble the designer’s Discoplatform Sandals that feature an ankle strap and a 5-inch stiletto heel.

Mickey Guyton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Guyton was dressed by Savannah Medoza who also works with other stars like Charlie Puth, Brittney Spencer, and Justin Baldoni.

​​The country singer is set to take the stage to present one of tonight’s awards.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

