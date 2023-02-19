×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Michelle Yeoh Shines in Rose-Pink Cape Suit & Gold Peep-Toe Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Michelle-yeoh
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Michelle Yeoh brought chic style to the red carpet at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. The actress is nominated for Best Actress for her leading role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

On Sunday, Yeoh arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a dusty rose-pink suit. The “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” star’s ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with gathered shoulders, silk lapels and slit cape sleeves. Complete with a matching set of slim-fitting trousers, the set brought a modern take to the traditionally darker red carpet suit. Yeoh finished her outfit with a set of large, swinging pink and silver diamond statement earrings and a matching bejeweled cuff bracelet, as well as a diamond-encrusted watch with a dark pink leather band.

Related

Hoyeon Jung Gleams in Gold Louis Vuitton Gown and Hidden Heels at 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Julianne Moore Gleams in Diamonds, Feathers, 5-Inch Heels & Saint Laurent Dress at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Princess Kate Middleton Shines in One-Sleeved White Dress & Jimmy Choo Gold Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Michelle Yeoh, suit, pink suit, pumps, peep-toe pumps, heels, high heels, gold heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Michelle Yeoh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Finishing Yeoh’s outfit was a blue silk ribbon pin, which she opted to wear around her finger in lieu of a ring. The ribbon — printed with #WithRefugees lettering — was distributed by the United Nations’ UNHCR at the BAFTAs to show solidarity with displaced refugees worldwide, also worn by stars including Cate Blanchett, Paul Mescal, Angela Bassett and Colin Farrell.

Michelle Yeoh, suit, pink suit, pumps, peep-toe pumps, heels, high heels, gold heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Michelle Yeoh attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Yeoh slipped on a pair of slick peep-toe pumps to finish her outfit. The style included small front openings atop platform soles and closed counters, crafted from metallic gold leather. The high-shine set was finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Yeoh a soaring, formal boost to complement her equally dynamic suit.

Michelle Yeoh, suit, pink suit, pumps, peep-toe pumps, heels, high heels, gold heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
A closer look at Yeoh’s pumps.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

 

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad