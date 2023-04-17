Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Sheer Lace Dress & Platform Heels at Hong Kong Film Awards 2023

Michelle Yeoh brought shimmering glamour to the red carpet for the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards this week.

While attending the event in Hong Kong, Yeoh arrived in sparkling style on the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a sheer gold midi dress with ballooned sleeves, overlaid with delicate lace and gold sequins for an elegant statement. Her attire was cinched with a black leather belt, while being further accessorized with a blue stone necklace, matching drop earrings and a diamond-coated watch with a white band.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 41st Hong Kong Film Awards at Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Hong Kong on April 16, 2023. CREDIT: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Yeoh slipped into a sharp pair of platform pumps to finish her outfit. The “School for Good and Evil” star’s set featured glossy nude patent leather uppers, complete with pointed toes and platform soles totaling at least 2 inches in height. Though Yeoh’s heels themselves could not be seen, the actress’ footwear was likely finished with thin 4 to 5-inch stiletto heels, given the pair’s front silhouette and her penchant for height-boosting styles.

A closer look at Yeoh’s platform heels. CREDIT: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Yeoh’s red carpet footwear often features pointed and open-toed pumps in neutral and jewel tones, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier. The “Hidden Tiger, Crouching Dragon” star’s off-duty footwear is equally sharp yet relaxed, featuring Stella McCartney platform brogues and a wide range of thong sandals.

PHOTOS: Discover Michelle Yeoh and more stars at the 2023 Oscars red carpet in the gallery.