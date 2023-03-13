Michelle Yeoh Gets Whimsical at Oscars in Feathered Dior Dress, Diamonds & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Yeoh made a romantically elegant entrance at the 2023 Oscars. The actress is notably nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Yeoh arrived to the 95th Academy Award in Hollywood on Sunday night, hand-in-hand with partner Jean Todt. For the occasion, the actress wore a flowing white tiered Dior Haute Couture gown. The sleeveless piece featured a sheer bodice with a high neckline, which streamed into curved matte paneling. Yeoh’s attire was dramatically covered in sprays of feathers that flowed into a long draped hem for added formality.

(L-R): Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

Yeoh glamorously paired her dramatic dress with equally bold jewels: a diamond ring, swinging drop earrings and a necklace (worn as a hairpiece) by high jewelry brand Moussaieff. A diamond-encrusted watch sharply accented the pieces’ sparkle as well, while remaining sharp and classic.

Related Nicole Kidman Blooms in 3D Flower Dress & Pointy Pumps at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Keith Urban Ariana DeBose Shines in White-Hot Plunging Dress & Metallic Sandals at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Zoe Saldana Gets Romantic in Lacy Fendi Dress & Pumps at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

When it came to shoes, Yeoh’s footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s long hem. However, given the “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” actress‘ past ensembles seen at events including the BAFTAs, SAG Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and Oscar nominees luncheon, it’s highly likely she wore an embellished or tonal pair of pointed-toe pumps or platform-soled heels to complete her look.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.