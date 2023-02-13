Michelle Yeoh Gleams in Chanel’s Sequined Tweed Suit & Heels at Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2023

Michelle Yeoh brought ladylike glamour to the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon, courtesy of Chanel. The actress is nominated at the Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — this year for Best Actress for her performance in the sci-fi drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Yeoh hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills for the occasion, wearing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit from the brand’s Métiers d’art 2023 collection. Designed by creative director Virginie Viard, her attire featured a “fantasy” tweed blazer and wide-leg trousers in interlocking hues of black, pink and green. Thin palette sequined lapels brought the set a dash of sparkle, as well as gleaming silver “CC” medallion button closures.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023 CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

A wide gray bangle watch, as well as Chanel Fine Jewelry’s white gold, onyx and diamond “Comète Harmonie” stud earrings and ring, as well as its star-shaped “Comète Couture” white gold and diamond ring, elegantly finished Yeoh’s outfit.

When it came to footwear, Yeoh’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Crazy Rich Asians” actress wore a set of close-toed pumps in a similarly dark hue as her suit, given her past penchant for the silhouette on the red carpet.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023 CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon is an annual luncheon that celebrates the nominated actors, actresses, filmmakers and craftspeople ahead of the Oscars. This year’s event, held before the March 12 awards ceremony, was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Guests included an array of nominated stars, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Michelle Williams.

