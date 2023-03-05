Michelle Yeoh Sparkles in Gucci Dress and Crystal-Trimmed Heels at Independent Spirit Awards 2023

Michelle Yeoh made a sparkling statement at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. The actress notably won the evening’s Best Lead Performance award for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Yeoh hit the red carpet at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a dramatic Gucci dress. The sleeveless piece featured a deep blue velvet base with a midi-length hem and bodycon fit. Completing Yeoh’s attire were large pleated swirls encircling its bodice, lined with matching crystals for added glamour.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Stylist Jordan Johnson Chung finished Yeoh’s outfit with blue and silver diamond drop earrings, as well as a thick watch with a chunky metal face and black leather band.

Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Yeoh strapped into sleek blue pumps to finish her outfit. The dark style, matching her dress’ deep hue, was coated in shimmering monochrome crystals atop its pointed toes and V-shaped vamps. Elevating the pair with additional glamour were thin stiletto heels, as well as bejeweled ankle straps crafted from sparkling crystals. The set added an elegant base to Yeoh’s attire, while furthering its dramatic shapes and textures with complementary colors and glitz.

A closer look at Yeoh’s’ pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh accepts the Best Lead Performance award during the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 4, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Independent Spirit Awards celebrate the achievements of independent filmmakers. This year’s ceremony was held at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Hasan Minhaj. The occasion’s top winners included Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár” and “Aftersun.”

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the gallery.