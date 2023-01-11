Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Performance Award in Striking Armani Privé Dress & Platform Heels at Golden Globes 2023

Michelle Yeoh won in style at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. tonight. She received the Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture award for her work on “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.” For the occasion, Yeoh donned a striking Armani Privé sequined dress.

Yeoh arrived on the red carpet wearing a strapless peplum dress covered in silver sequins. Her ensemble’s midnight blue hue took reign with silver embellishments splashed throughout the entire silhouette from top to bottom.

Michelle Yeoh takes home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her long hair fell in front of her right shoulder with a silver open collar necklace adorning the neck. She wore a diamond ring on one finger, a silver cuff on the opposing hand and hidden platform heels that didn’t shy away from making a statement even underneath her floor-grazing dress.

Michelle Yeoh takes home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her shoes weren’t visible due to the hem of her dress, Yeoh slipped on platform sandals that elevated her outfit by at least 3 inches.

Yeoh’s vibrant hues, unique patterns, and sleek sandal silhouettes are hard to miss during award season. The leather green gown and overlay she wore to the 2019 Golden Globe Award Ceremony was fleshed in floral prints while her attendance at the “Crazy Rich Asians” premiere called for just another Armani number and peep-toe platform heels.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

