Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Sheer Logo Dress and Satin Heels at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Michelle Yeoh made a sheer statement in London for Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch, held ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Austin Butler.

On Saturday night, Yeoh arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a sweeping Chanel dress. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star’s Virginie Viard-designed piece was composed of sheer black fabric, draped with balloon-style sleeves with a maxi skirt base. The dress was coated in a swirling white, gray, black and deep pink print of Chanel’s signature camellias and “CC” logos, and trimmed in shimmering gold and silver sequins.

Michelle Yeoh attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London, England on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Yeoh’s ensemble was finished with a thin black leather Chanel nameplate belt, as well as a miniature version of the brand’s signature quilted leather flap handbag. Giving her outfit a dash of sparkle were Chanel’s swirling crystal and turquoise-blue stone climber statement earrings, as well as a matching leaf-shaped ring.

When it came to shoes, Yeoh’s footwear also hailed from Chanel. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star’s style, a set of the brand’s pumps, featured round-toed uppers with D’Orsay counters — all crafted from smooth black satin. Each toe of the $1,450 set was cinched with a crystal-covered gold logo buckle, and finished with lightly flared 3.5-inch heels for a sharp height boost.

A closer look at Yeoh’s heels. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage