×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Michelle Yeoh Shimmers in Sheer Logo Dress and Satin Heels at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Michelle-yeoh-chanel-baftas
Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Collection, Photos
Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Collection, Photos
Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Collection, Photos
Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 Collection, Photos
View Gallery 51 Images

Michelle Yeoh made a sheer statement in London for Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch, held ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Austin Butler.

On Saturday night, Yeoh arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a sweeping Chanel dress. The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star’s Virginie Viard-designed piece was composed of sheer black fabric, draped with balloon-style sleeves with a maxi skirt base. The dress was coated in a swirling white, gray, black and deep pink print of Chanel’s signature camellias and “CC” logos, and trimmed in shimmering gold and silver sequins.

Related

Angela Bassett Pops in White Suit and Hidden Heels at Chanel & Charles Finch's Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Austin Butler Suits Up in Pinstripes and Boots at Chanel & Charles Finch's Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Catherine Zeta-Jones Pops in Sky-Blue Dress With Husband Michael Douglas at 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' UK Gala Screening

Michelle Yeoh, dress, printed dress, sheer dress, long dress, crystal dress, heels, high heels, pumps, satin pumps, black pumps, Chanel, Charles finch, BAFTAs, BAFTAs 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Michelle Yeoh attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London, England on Feb. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Yeoh’s ensemble was finished with a thin black leather Chanel nameplate belt, as well as a miniature version of the brand’s signature quilted leather flap handbag. Giving her outfit a dash of sparkle were Chanel’s swirling crystal and turquoise-blue stone climber statement earrings, as well as a matching leaf-shaped ring.

When it came to shoes, Yeoh’s footwear also hailed from Chanel. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star’s style, a set of the brand’s pumps, featured round-toed uppers with D’Orsay counters — all crafted from smooth black satin. Each toe of the $1,450 set was cinched with a crystal-covered gold logo buckle, and finished with lightly flared 3.5-inch heels for a sharp height boost.

Michelle Yeoh, dress, printed dress, sheer dress, long dress, crystal dress, heels, high heels, pumps, satin pumps, black pumps, Chanel, Charles finch, BAFTAs, BAFTAs 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
A closer look at Yeoh’s heels.
CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Chanel, pumps, black pumps, satin pumps, buckle pumps, heels, high heels
Chanel’s black satin pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chanel
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led byDame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s spring 2023 couture collection in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad