Michelle Williams Shines in Roger Vivier Comma Kitten Heels With Sparkling Details at Oscars Nominees Luncheon 2023

Michelle Williams glamorously revamped double denim for the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon. The actress is nominated at the Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — for the first time this year for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans.”

Williams hit the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills for the occasion, wearing a denim skirt suit. Her attire featured a blue denim short-sleeved jacket and a matching miniskirt, each accentuated by visible seams. Giving both pieces and elegant finish were sculpted gold floral buttons, adding a dash of vintage whimsy to each. Thin diamond rings sharply completed Williams’ outfit.

Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2023. CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Williams strapped into a pair of chic pumps from Roger Vivier. Designed by creative director Gherardo Felloni, her $1,245 Virgule Mary Jane Cube style featured glossy black patent leather and sheer mesh uppers with sharp pointed toes. The style was accentuated with thin Mary Jane straps topped with sparkling crystal cube button charms for a preppy embellishment. Curved 2.25-inch comma kitten heels finished the pair with a sophisticated, whimsical height boost.

A closer look at Williams’ Vivier heels. CREDIT: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Roger Vivier’s Virgule Mary Jane Cube pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

The Oscars Nominees Luncheon is an annual luncheon that celebrates the nominated actors, actresses, filmmakers and craftspeople ahead of the Oscars. This year’s event, held before the March 12 awards ceremony, was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Guests included an array of nominated stars, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Michelle Williams.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon in the gallery.