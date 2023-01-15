Michelle Williams Delivers Gilded Glamour in Sequined Dress & Hidden Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Williams attended the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards at he Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a glittering golden display. Williams is nominated for Best Actress for her role in the critically-acclaimed Steven Spielberg-directed film “The Fabelmans.”

Williams’ look was comprised of a floor-length gold gown featuring an asymmetrical neckline with a singular shoulder strap. The style was made of reflective gold fabric and trimmed with gold sequins, giving the garment the appearance of being woven or made of sturdy chainmail.

Michelle Williams arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

Williams’ dress was coupled with a diamond-encrusted statement necklace and mini hoops. As for her hair, the “Brokeback Mountain” star kept her short blond bob parted down the middle, styled in loose waves.

Although her shoes weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, Williams usually tends to gravitate towards height-boosting heels and pumps while on the red carpet. For formal events, the “Venom” actress can often be found wearing platforms and strappy sandal heels.

Michelle Williams arrives for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 15, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

