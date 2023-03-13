Michelle Williams Gleams in Bejeweled Chanel Cape Dress & Heels at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Williams brought regally formal style to the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars. The actress is nominated this evening for the Best Actress award for her role in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.”

Williams arrived with husband Thomas Kail to the occasion in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing a sweeping Chanel gown. The Emmy Award-winning actress‘ custom strapless design, created by Virginie Viard, featured a white silk chiffon column base, accented by a silver bustier-paneled bodice covered in gleaming white and silver embroidered pearls and sequins.

(L-R): Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The piece was finished with starry crystal, cube and silver embroidery at its hem, as well as the hem of its matching sheer white silk tulle cape. Both pieces were inspired by Chanel’s 39th and 47th runway looks from its spring 2023 haute couture collection. Wiliams furthered her outfit’s bejeweled appearance with gleaming jewelry by Tiffany & Co.: a Victoria necklace, bracelet and Schlumberger ring, all crafted from platinum and diamonds.

When it came to shoes, Williams finished her attire with a style by Chanel. Though the set couldn’t be seen, it likely included a close-toed pump or heeled sandal silhouette in a hue that complemented or matched her dress. Similar features have been seen in the footwear Williams has worn during the current awards season at events including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

Michelle Williams attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

PHOTOS: Discover the Oscars 2023 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.