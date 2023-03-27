Michelle Rodriguez Shines in Sequin Corset Dress & Jimmy Choo Pumps at ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ LA Premiere

Michelle Rodriguez brought sparkling style to the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. The award-winning actress stars in the film alongside Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis and Regé-Jean Page.

For the occasion held at the Regency Village Theatre, Rodriguez wore a black strapless sequin gown by Genny. The piece featured a plunging bustier top with a deep V-neckline. The dress also had a fitted bodice and a daring, thigh-high side slit.

Michelle Rodriguez attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Michelle Rodriguez attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Fast X” star opted for minimal accessories and only added a few midi rings. For glam, she went with soft makeup and styled her hair curly, while bangs framed her face.

Sticking to a monochromatic style moment, Rodriguez slipped into a pair of patent pointed-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo. The slip-on silhouette had a sharp pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and also included a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Michelle Rodriguez’s Jimmy Choo pumps at the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” premiere on March 26, 2023. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Michelle Rodriguez attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers that are tasked with undertaking an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. This is not the first time Rodriguez has starred in a game adaptation. Rodriguez has taken on “Resident Evil” and has provided the voice of a Marine in Halo 2.

