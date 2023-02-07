Michelle Pfeiffer Brings 80s-Inspired Glamour in Saint Laurent Dress, Gold Bracelets & Invisible Heels to ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere

Michelle Pfeiffer brought sleek style to the premiere of Marvel’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” in Los Angeles last night. The Emmy-nominated actress stars in the action film alongside Kathryn Newton, Johnathan Majors, Evangeline Lily, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Billy Murray.

While arriving at the Regency Village Theatre, Pfeiffer appeared on the red carpet in a black Saint Laurent dress from the spring 2023 collection. The piece was designed by Anthony Vaccarello and inspired by the original Yves Saint Laurent designs from the 80s.

Michelle Pfeiffer attends Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The turtleneck dress included pointy shoulder pads, loose-fitting sleeves, knot detailing on the bodice and ruffled accents on the skirt. The garment also had a subtle train that delicately swept the floor as she walked.

Related Reese Witherspoon Styles Roman-Inspired Minidress With Gold Metal-Tip Pumps at 'Your Place or Mine' NYC Premiere Omar Apollo Hits the Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023 in Leather Jacket, Jeans & Chunky Dress Shoes Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal's Grammys After-Party

To amp up her look, Pfeiffer accessorized with gold metal cuff bracelets from Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 collection and a pair of oversized hoop earrings. As for makeup, the “Maleficent” star went with soft glam and a pink pout. Her blond tresses were parted in the middle and styled straight.

The length of Pfeiffer’s dress didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals.

Michelle Pfeiffer attends Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” at Regency Village Theatre on Feb. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

Pfieffer is no stranger to top designers. She has a successful career in entertainment that spans nearly 40 years. When hitting the red carpet or other formal events, Pfeiffer has been seen in stunning gowns as well as towering heels from brands like Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada and more.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters on Feb. 17 and follows the duo as they explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embark on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades