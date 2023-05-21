Michelle Rodriguez Elevates Graffiti Jacket and Gold Dress with Metallic Sneakers at CTAOP’s 2023 Block Party

Michelle Rodriguez brought a punky take to red carpet formalwear at the 2023 Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s (CTAOP) annual Block Party event.

While hitting the red carpet at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on Saturday, Rodriguez posed in a shimmering outfit. The “Dungeons & Dragons” star’s ensemble featured a shimmering gold maxi dress with a silky texture an d thin halter neckline. For added casual flair, Rodriguez nonchalantly layered the formal piece with a white leather biker jacket covered in a grungy black graffiti print, as well as a thin gold bar ring.

Michelle Rodriguez at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

During the occasion, Rodriguez even shared a reunion with her “Fast” co-stars, including Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang and Vin Diesel.

Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot on May 20, 2023 in Universal City, California. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

When it came to footwear, Rodriguez’s shoes couldn’t be seen beneath her dress’ long hem. However, it was later revealed during a panel with Brewster and Kang that the actress paired her formal dress with a pair of white leather high-top sneakers. The lace-up pair featured flat rubber soles for a monochrome finish, though their uppers boasted metallic silver paneling for a boldly retro edge.

Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Sung Kang speak onstage at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party held at the Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party raises awareness for actress Charlize Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured an auction that included an Andrew Zimmern dinner and Paris vacation package. Guests included Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Paris Jackson and Vin Diesel, with sponsors including Dior, Universal, Bloomberg and Whispering Angel.

