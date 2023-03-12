Michael B. Jordan Pops in Yellow Cardigan and Chelsea Boots at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

Michael B. Jordan brought a pop of color to the red carpet for Chanel and Charles Finch’s 2023 pre-Oscars dinner.

While at the occasion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, Jordan wore a full Chanel outfit. The “Creed” star’s attire featured a simple black crewneck sweater, tucked into a pair of sharply pleated trousers. Giving Jordan’s outfit a chic finish was a mustard-yellow ribbed knit Chanel cardigan, complete with a curved neckline and camellia-shaped metal buttons. A crystal “CC” logo brooch and small diamond stud earrings smoothly completed his attire.

Michael B. Jordan attends the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Jordan slipped on a pair of black boots to complete his outfit. The “Black Panther” actor’s pair included smooth leather uppers with a shiny finish, crafted in an almond-toed silhouette with its signature elastic side panels. A set of short heels finished the pair with a subtle height boost, making the style — a versatile mens’ shoe choice, hitting the formality line between a lace-up brogue or tonal neutral sneaker — both streamlined and modern for the occasion.

A closer look at Jordan’s boots. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event. The top films nominated at the Oscars are led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11 nods, as well as “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 9 nominations each.

