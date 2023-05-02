Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Hosts La La Anthony, Emma Chamberlain and More Exude Elegance in Glamourous Dresses

Last night marked the highly-anticipated 2023 Met Gala, with numerous stars celebrating this year’s new Karl Lagerfeld-themed exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Leaning into the adjacent “In honor of Karl” dress code were the evening’s red carpet hosts for Vogue’s Met Gala livestream, all past attendees themselves.

Below, we take a look at their outfits that pay homage to Lagerfeld’s style signatures, fashion highlights and length design career.

La La Anthony arrived to the Met Gala in a stark white Sergio Hudson dress, featuring a floor-length hem and one-shouldered neckline topped with a bow. A wide white headband, pearl-coated cat-eye sunglasses and several draped gold chains — as well as a stack of white leather and gold chain bangles — further emphasized her outfit’s tribute to Lagerfeld’s Chanel signatures. For a personal touch, the “BMF” actress’ outfit was finished with a pair of gold Chanel post earrings.

La La Anthony attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emma Chamberlain leaned into suiting for her third Met Gala, wearing a pale blue satin set from Miu Miu. The YouTube star’s ensemble featured the brand’s slit belted column skirt and matching cropped jacket, complete with frayed white trim for a carefree edge. The set was layered atop a sparkling silver sequined top for added glamour, which Chamberlain elevated with a pale blue headband and Cartier’s gleaming drop earrings, pendant necklace and bejeweled rings.

Emma Chamberlain at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Saturday Night Live” actress and FN cover star Chloe Fineman took a high-glamour approach to the Gala’s theme, arriving in a custom pink Wiederhoeft dress. The column style featured allover embroidered beads, complete with sheer black fingerless sleeves and an off-the-shoulder bodice coated with black organza and tulle rosettes. Fineman’s whimsical piece was glamorously paired with a wide sparkling diamond cuff bracelet, ring and earrings — plus Roger Vivier’s buckle-topped pumps and pink crystal cat-shaped minaudière.

Chloe Fineman at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Derek Blasberg took a sharp approach to dressing for the Met Gala as well, leaning into classic black-tie codes. The “CNN Style” host’s outfit for the occasion featured a black tuxedo and white collared shirt, accented with a black bow tie, crystal-coated camellia brooch and glossy black leather dress shoes.

Derek Blasberg attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

