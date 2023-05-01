Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Features Barricade & Chandeliers Made of Recycled Water Bottles

The Met Gala 2023 has officially arrived. The cameras are ready to assemble once again as Hollywood’s biggest names make their way to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight.

The theme for fashion’s biggest night is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The annual affair will honor the legacy of Lagerfeld— the late designer who helmed fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and his very own eponymous line.

Just as important as the exhibition, of course, is the star-studded red carpet. This year, the famous steps are cream-colored with red and blue swirls. The design was created by Tadao Ando — designer of this year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The 2023 Met Gala red carpet Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Each side of the red carpet tent is lined with trompe l’oeil panels inspired by 18th-century French decorative arts, which Lagerfeld collected. The traditional hedges of greenery and florals that typically separate the press from the celebrities have been replaced with light installations comprised of recycled water bottles lit with an icy blue glow. Matching chandeliers also hang above the carpet. All of the recycled bottles used for the Met Gala 2023 décor will be returned following the event to be re-recycled for future uses.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

PHOTOS: Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos of All Arrivals, Live Updates

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.