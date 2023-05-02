Met Gala 2023: Standout Couple Moments With Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and More

Romance reigned supreme at the 2023 Met Gala, where numerous celebrity couples made a statement on the red carpet. Many tapped into the evening’s exhibit and dress code — both inspired by the design legacy of the late Karl Lagerfeld — for the occasion, putting their own spins on pieces ranging from camellia-coated jackets to piped suiting. Others quite literally dipped into their own archives for a wide range of special Chanel pieces — take, for example, Nicole Kidman’s original 2004 gown from the brand’s No. 5 fragrance commercial, which still holds the record as the most expensive fragrance campaign ever created.

Above all, the Gala’s latest romantic pairs took date night to new heights — and served multiple looks while doing so — at fashion’s biggest night of the year. Below, discover all of their coordinating, contrasting and complementary outfits from the star-studded event.

Related The Surprising Way Celebs Paid Homage to Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala Jessica Chastain Debuts Bleach Blond Hair in Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Black Gucci Dress All the Celebrities Wearing White 'Bridal' Dresses on the Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Arguably the most-anticipated couple to enter the Gala were Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, currently expecting their second child together. The stylish parents brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet; Rihanna wore a flowing white Valentino couture dress with a camellia-coated jacket, while Rocky slipped on a Gucci blazer and collared shirt with a plaid skirt over-embellished jeans and metal-tipped boots.

(L-R): A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade frequently serve sleek couples’ style moments on the red carpet, and their Met Gala looks — each by Prada — were no exception. Union popped in a red leather coat and silky floor-length dress, while Wade opted for a dynamic all-black leather vest, jacket and trousers with glossy uplifted boots.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman made a historic fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala this year, accompanied by rocker husband Keith Urban. The Oscar-winning actress nonchalantly slipped into her pale pink custom Chanel couture gown — complete with a sheer cape and dramatic feathered train — from 2004, when she starred in the French brand’s Chanel No. 5 short film (still the most expensive fragrance campaign ever made, with a $33 million budget). Urban, meanwhile, was sharply suited in a black tuxedo with classic leather dress shoes.

(L-R): Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, made a chicly minimalist couple at the Met Gala this year. Mahomes slipped on a black double-breasted suit with sunglasses and spike-trimmed Christian Louboutin loafers for a nonchalant take on black-tie codes. Brittany complemented his stark palette in a draped white and silver Boss gown, elevated by metallic silver platform sandals.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

No filmmaking couple has as much fun with fashion as Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, which the respective director and costume designer proved with their latest ensembles. Luhrmann tapped into trending menswear silhouettes with a black and white piped blazer, pleated skirt and trousers with glossy leather brogues, all by Thom Ford. Martin, meanwhile, made a complementary statement in a crystal and palette-embroidered black, silver and gold gown, finished with a sheer skirt and black platform sandals.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Below, discover more couples from the 2023 Met Gala.

Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer

Charles Shaffer and Elizabeth Cordry Shaffer at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland for WWD

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

(L-R): Roger Federer and Mirka Federer attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity couples on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in the gallery.