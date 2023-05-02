Cockroach Goes Viral After Invading the Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended for the 2023 Met Gala in New York on Monday night. While celebrities pulled out their most fashion-forward looks for the annual affair, there was actually a special guest that stole the show.

A cockroach made a surprise appearance during fashion’s biggest night and it surely bugged a lot of people out. The viral moment was captured on social media as several everyone couldn’t help but watch the uninvited critter as it ran between the feet of reporters and photographers.

In a video uploaded by Variety, the crowd patiently waits on the red carpet but is eventually distracted as everyone notices the ibug scurrying up the steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Getty Images photographer Kevin Mazur crossed paths with the roach, even snapping a series of up-close images. The cockroach’s dreams of mingling with A-list stars was short lived as it was eventually stomped to death moments later.

It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on. #RIP pic.twitter.com/cqtmfFNaKV — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Along with the roach’s appearance, the Met Gala’s red carpet was filled with several other striking details. This year, the famous steps were cream with red and blue swirls. The design was created by Tadao Ando — designer of this year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The traditional hedges of greenery and florals that typically separate the press from the celebrities were replaced with light installations comprised of recycled water bottles lit with an icy blue glow. Matching chandeliers also hung above the carpet.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.