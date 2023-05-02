All the Celebrities Wearing White ‘Bridal’ Dresses on the Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

The 2023 Met Gala has finally arrived — and with it came a flurry of white dresses. While the style has grown as an evening-wear trend in recent months, the event’s Karl Lagerfeld theme gave celebrity guests greater agency to wear their best white attire in homage to the designer’s tenure at Chanel. The resulting group of textured, dramatic and dynamic dresses — whether a sleek minidress or flowing gown — have ultimately served as a high-fashion moldboard for bridal style.

White dresses, after all, are renowned for their position as the star of any wedding. With 2023 finding individuality reigning in every facet of design, from customizable shoes to aesthetically unique formalwear, it’s clear that the neutral color received a high-fashion makeover on the Met Gala red carpet from numerous attendees — and, as one of the fashion world’s most influential annual events, they’re sure to serve as inspiration for future generations to come.

Rihanna

Always on-theme and never one to miss a trend, Rihanna arguably served the boldest take on bridal fashion on the 2023 Met Gala’s red carpet. The pregnant musician stepped out for the occasion in a silky white Valentino couture dress with a fitted bodice and flowing skirt, paired beneath a matching hooded jacket covered in layered 3D camellias. For added flair, the “We Found Love” songstress accented the pieces with matching white fingerless gloves, eyelash-trimmed cat-eye sunglasses and layered diamond necklaces, plus a bold red lip for added flair.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa — one of the 2023 Gala’s celebrity co-chairs — opted to actually bring bridal style to the red carpet, wearing a corseted white tweed gown from Chanel’s fall 1992 collection. Though the dress was originally paired on the runway with a matching hat and jacket on supermodel Claudia Schiffer, stylist Lorenzo Posocco gave Lipa’s outing a modern update with mirrored silver heels, as well as Tiffany & Co.’s sparkling diamond huggie earrings and matching pendant necklace.

Penelope Cruz

Met Gala co-chair Penelope Cruz’s Chanel dress appeared to reference bridal veils with a sheer white hood, which smoothly flowed into her outfit’s pointed and embellished neckline. The piece was complete with a rounded layered skirt embellished with glistening silver beading and embroidery, which the actress opted to cinch with a bejeweled buckled belt.

Jennie Kim

Blackpink singer Jennie Kim — typically known as “Jennie” — opted for a chicly ladylike version of a neutral white dress, slipping on a sleeveless satin Chanel style with a scalloped neckline and camellia-topped waist sash. The musician’s attire was given a distinctly ’90s feel with black accessories — including gloves, tights and a silk choker — that were smoothly complemented with a pair of matching satin platform pumps.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh’s dramatic Valentino couture gown certainly served bridal inspiration, thanks to its silky texture and dramatic train. The piece gained a sleek edge from a strapless bodice cinched by a sheer black bow, which creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli further elevated with a black feather-trimmed crown.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway’s custom Versace ensemble brought a sultry cut-and-sew technique to your standard white gown. The “Devil Wears Prada” star’s strapless tweed piece featured rosette-topped cups that flowed into slashed cutouts, all cinched by gold pins and pearls. For a romantically grungy finish, her outfit was complete with matching fingerless arm sleeves and shimmering platform pumps.

See below more stars wearing white on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet:

Halle Bailey

Cara Delevingne

Erykah Badu

Aubrey Plaza

Brittany Mahomes

Irina Shayk

Ice Spice

Gisele Bundchen

Mindy Kaling

Kim Kardashian

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

