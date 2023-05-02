Met Gala Red Carpet Arrivals: Dua Lipa, Rita Ora & More Stars

The 2023 Met Gala has officially arrived, marking the first Monday in May as an especially fashionable start to the month. Stars are arriving to walk the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the occasion, dressed in their best ensembles to pay homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Below, we’re reporting live on the first arrivals outfitted according to the “In honor of Karl” dress code, from Dua Lipa to Rita Ora.

Dua Lipa made a romantic statement in a white tweed corseted dress, complete with a fringed hem. Stylist Lorenzo Posocco finished the co-chair’s attire with a sparkling diamond necklace and huggie earrings, as well as metallic silver Chanel heels.

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Penélope Cruz popped in a white corseted Chanel dress with a sheer-paneled hood and draped sleeves, accented by sparkling crystal embroidery and silver beading. The piece was elegantly paired with an ornate bejeweled belt, as well as gleaming diamond drop earrings and rings.

Penélope Cruz at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Rita Ora made a dynamic entrance in a jet-black gown, crafted with sheer paneling in a corseted silhouette. The piece earned added drama from a plunging asymmetric neckline, sparkling floral trim and a flowing cape train, which Ora furthered with stacks of gold and diamond bracelets, diamond earrings and a manicure featuring foot-long chains.

Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Harvey Guillen made a whimsical statement while arriving on the red carpet. The “What We Do in the Shadows” star’s ensemble, styled by Michael Fusco, featured a pink tweed suit with a flowing train and floral accents. The dynamic set was accented with layers of pearl necklaces and glossy black heeled dress shoes for a formal finish.

Harvey Guillen attends The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

