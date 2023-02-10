Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom Melissa Sinkevics Gleams in Clear-Strapped Mules at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa Sinkevics brought sleek style to the 2023 NFL Honors.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., Sinkevics wore a black sleeveless dress with a silky texture. A rounded neckline and asymmetric spotted pattern added a dash of contemporary flair to the ankle-length piece, as well. Finishing her ensemble — which she wore alongside Hutchinson and his sister, Aria — were sharp silver post-statement earrings embellished with sparkling crystals, as well as a crystal-covered evening clutch.

(L-R): Melissa Sinkevics, Aidan Hutchinson and Aria Hutchinson attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 9, 2023 CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Sinkevics finished her outfit with a set of heeled mules. Her style included black square-toed soles, accentuated by a thin platform base and lightly flared heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Curved clear straps with a glossy finish topped each shoe for an “invisible” effect, allowing her dress and sparkling accessories to take center stage — while also smoothly framing Sinkevics’ jet-black pedicure.

A closer look at Sinkevics’ heels. CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

