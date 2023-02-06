Melissa Rivers Reveals the Grammy Awards’ Worst Dressed & Best Looks on the 2023 Red Carpet

The 2023 Grammy Awards generated numerous bold fashion moments — all observed by Melissa Rivers. After all, as an author, “Fashion Police” co-host and the daughter of the late Joan Rivers, style is in her blood. Those same sharp takes are seen as she breaks down her top looks of the night, including Lizzo, Kelsea Ballerini, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift.

“The best thing about Lizzo is she is having the best time; she is enjoying every single minute of it and playing with true couture fashion,” Rivers shares exclusively with Footwear News. “Nothing is better than someone having fun with fashion.”

Lizzo attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Contrastingly, the outfits worn by Shania Twain, Sam Smith and Blac Chyna were among the worst-dressed for Rivers, due to her ethos that fashion shouldn’t cross into costume territory on the red carpet.

“I get it, but I don’t get it,” Rivers shared on Smith’s red Valentino outfit. “[They] are so talented, and I always feel like you don’t need to dress like that to get attention. A perfect example is Lady Gaga, who was so extreme, and she was already a superstar — but then she pivoted, and now continuously looks beyond elegant. I’m hoping that Sam makes that pivot soon because [they] certainly have the talent, and [they] don’t need to be this over the top.”

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmikat the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Rivers believes staying true to yourself is the best fashion ethos, especially amidst the “outrageousness” the Grammys present compared to other awards shows. This also goes down to the shoes, which she believes should be well thought-out.

“A shoe should be thought of almost as an accessory, in the sense of it should make sense with the outfit. It should enhance the look,” Rivers says. “I wish I could say be comfortable, but let’s be honest — most of the most beautiful shoes are definitely uncomfortable! When you’re doing a look, it needs to be a complete look. If you’re featuring the shoes, everything else better be simple, and the story should then be about the shoes. But know what you’re doing.”

Harry Styles attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Rivers’ own tastes are also owed to her mother, whose advice she’s utilized throughout her career — especially when it comes to red carpet confidence.

“I’ve said this for years — a woman should be wearing the dress, the dress should not be wearing the woman,” Rivers says, citing Lizzo, Diplo and LL Cool J as examples. “That’s always what it comes down to — you can tell when someone’s uncomfortable. You can tell when someone’s unsure. You can tell when someone was just put in something because they’re either being paid by the designer or any of those kinds of things. And now with men’s fashion, it’s the same thing. Harry Styles can wear what he wears because he has the confidence, and he’s another example of, he owns that look, he is wearing the clothes — they are not wearing him.”

Melissa Rivers’ Top Looks at Grammys 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Lizzo wears Dolce & Gabbana on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift wears custom Roberto Cavalli on the red carpet.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini wears Prabal Gurung on the red carpet.

Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Doja Cat wears Atelier Versace on the red carpet.

Melissa Rivers’ Worst-Dressed at Grammys 2023

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shania Twain wears custom Harris Reed on the red carpet.

Blac Chyna attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Blac Chyna wears For The Stars Fashion House with Saint Laurent heels on the red carpet.

(L-R) Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sam Smith wears Valentino on the red carpet.

