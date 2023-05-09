Melissa McCarthy Embraces ‘The Little Mermaid’ Theme in Blue Dress & Amina Muaddi Pumps at World Premiere

Melissa McCarthy made a nautical appearance at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. The “Bridesmaids” star was joined on the blue carpet by her co-stars Halle Bailey and Simone Ashley among others.

McCarthy was outfitted in a bright ocean blue dress with fringe trim on the sleeves, hem and attached to the neck. The garment was lengthy and featured a high-neckline gathered and voluminous cuffed sleeves. McCarthy also sported matching blue gloves with a satin finish that gave her look a dramatic touch.

Melissa McCarthy attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The “Identity Thief” actress rounded out her aquatic ensemble with a pair of coordinating slingback “Begum” satin slingback heels. blue pointed-toe pumps from FNAA’s Designer of the Year winner Amina Muaddi. The pair were constructed of satin uppers and featured stiletto heels with triangular bases, a design staple of Muaddi’s. The footwear also included thin slingback straps and circular crystalized detailing atop each pointed toe. The heels offered McCarthy’s look an elevated touch.

A closer look at Melissa McCarthy’s shoes. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Amina Muaddi “Begum” satin slingback heels. CREDIT: Mytherisa

When it comes to fashion, McCarthy is known for her love of bold shoes on the red carpet. In fact, she’s often worn Brian Atwood heels over the years, as they have been friends since high school. However, she’s also been spotted in numerous strappy sandals, platform heels and pumps from top brands including Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler as well. Outside of shoes, McCarthy previously launched her wardrobe basics collection Melissa McCarthy Seven7 in 2015.

Melissa McCarthy attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: FilmMagic

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

