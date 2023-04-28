Melissa McCarthy Receives Cinéma Vérité Award in Floral Polka Dot Blouse & Platform Sandals at CinemaCon 2023

Lucky guests at CinemaCon 2023 got the first-ever glimpse of Melissa McCarthy in the role of Ursula in Disney’s upcoming “The Little Mermaid” remake. McCarthy was on hand to introduce a clip of the live-action movie during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at the annual trade show held in Las Vegas this week.

The “Bridesmaids” star also accepted the Cinéma Vérité Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace on Thursday night.

For the special occasion, the actress wore a frilly, black lace polka dot-printed tunic embroidered with romantic pink flowers throughout. She styled the eye-catching top with sleek black flared pants on the bottom before finishing off her ensemble with matching black pumps.

McCarthy chose a pair of black leather platform heels featuring a chunky sole and an open-toe design that gave a glimpse of her burgundy pedicure. Throughout her career, the comedian has also been known to wear strappy sandals and pointy pumps from brands such as Brian Atwood, Aquazzura, Tabitha Simmons, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler.

CinemaCon serves as a global event that brings together the motion picture theater industry. It is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, that aims to educate those in the industry on exhibition, marketing, technological innovation, publicity and advertising, theater equipment, concession manufacturing and more.

The live-action “Little Mermaid” movie will reportedly hit theaters next month on May 26, 2023.

