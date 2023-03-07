Melissa Barrera Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Cutout Slit Dress at ‘Scream 6’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Melissa Barrera brought slick style to the red carpet for the “Scream 6” premiere this week. The horror film, which Barrera stars in alongside Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panetierre, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, releases in theaters on March 10.

While hitting the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday night, Barrera posed in a long black Zuhair Murad dress. Styled by Penny Lovell, the “Scream” star’s style featured a sleeveless silhouette with a plunging neckline, accentuated by a sharp cutout bodice and flounced trim. Giving the piece a romantic finish were flounce-lined heart accents and cutouts on its skirt, complete with two thigh-high slits.

Melissa Barrera attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Melissa Barrera attends the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Barrera’s outfit was glamorously finished with a dark red lip, as well as gleaming Broken English Jewelry earrings and rings designed by Laura Freedman.

Melissa Barrera and Jasmin Savoy Brown attend the “Scream 6” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, New York on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

When it came to shoes, Barrera strapped into a pair of towering heels by FNAA-winning designer Andrea Wazen. Her $820 Double Jeu Glitz style included black kappa leather uppers lined with sparkling Swarovski crystals, complete with pointed toes and two thin Mary Jane straps for a sophisticated appearance. Thick platform soles, as well as 6.5-inch stiletto heels, smoothly finished the pair with a towering height boost while bringing Barrera’s sleek outfit a burst of dynamic glamour.

A closer look at Barrera’s Andrea Wazen platform pumps. CREDIT: Nina Westervelt for Variety

Andrea Wazen’s Double Jeu Glitz platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.”

PHOTOS: Discover the “Scream 6” premiere’s red carpet arrivals in the gallery.