Meghann Fahy Reunites With ‘The White Lotus’ Co-Star Theo James in Louis Vuitton Minidress & Knee-High Boots at AFI Awards Luncheon

Meghann Fahy attended the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, Calif., today. The actress reunited with her “The White Lotus” co-star Theo James on the red carpet of the event.

The AFI Awards honors excellence in American motion picture storytelling by recognizing creative ensembles and celebrating works of significance that advance, inspire and enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s film industry.

For the soireé, Fahy donned an all-black style in a sequined Louis Vuitton dress. The wool and silk fabric together create a cady crepe skater dress designed with a smart mock neck collar, epaulets and sculptural eyelet-studded inserts on the shoulders.

Theo James and Meghann Fahy attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Fahy wore her hair styled in a ponytail and kept her glam simple with subtle makeup emphasizing her green eyes. Her accessories included gold earrings and small tea rings.

The “Bold Type” star selected leather knee-high boots for footwear to balance the length of the minidress. Made of leather, the loose-fitting boots featured a 3-inch heel and rounded toe. As a fan of this style, Fahy wore a similar Christian Louboutin pair while visiting “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week.

Mike White, Theo James and Meghann Fahy attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

James was also sharply dressed for the event. He suited up in a head-to-toe black ensemble consisting of a black blazer and matching trousers. Underneath the blazer, the actor wore a black polo shirt white small white buttons. He completed the look with leather derbies.

