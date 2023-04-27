Meghan McCain Suits Up in Shirt-Paneled Dress & Hidden Heels With Mom Cindy McCain at Time 100 Gala 2023

Meghan McCain made the Time 100 Gala’s 2023 ceremony a family affair with mom Cindy McCain this week. Cindy was one of this year’s honorees for the Time 100, Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Meghan hit the red carpet with Cindy at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on Wednesday, wearing a flowing two-toned dress. The television personality’s attire featured a collared white button-down bodice, complete with a long high-waisted red skirt. Meghan opted to accessorize the floor-length piece with a glittering red clutch and diamond stud earrings.

(L-R): Meghan and Cindy McCain at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cindy, meanwhile, wore a black tulle dress with a flowing matte skirt and sheer upper sleeves, complete with a matte bodice base. The piece — which featured an array of multicolored red, blue, purple and yellow pansy embroidery for a floral statement — was accessorized with a gleaming gold watch, as well as a layered pearl necklace and pearl and diamond drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, both McCains’ footwear could not be seen beneath their skirts’ long hems. However, it’s likely both women wore a pair of high-heeled sandals, platforms or pumps with block or stiletto heels, given the traditional red carpet footwear seen at similar formal occasions.

(L-R): Cindy and Meghan McCain at the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

