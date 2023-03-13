Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Fierce Arrival at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 in Bach Mai Bustier Dress & Hidden Heels

Megan Thee Stallion made a dynamic return to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

The rapper arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, wearing a custom gown by New York-based designer Bach Mai.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her black lurex moire ensemble featured a shimmering bodycon bodice, complete with a sharply draped tiered hem finished with flounced silk trim. Mai’s piece brought the “Sweetest Pie” musician’s outfit a sultry edge from its neckline, which featured an open silhouette that revealed a black mesh-coated bustier base.

Sparkling diamond rings, swinging drop earrings and a collar necklace glamorously finished the musician’s ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Megan’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Ungrateful” rapper’s attire was completed with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals in a similarly dark hue as her gown. During formal occasions, both shoe styles have been go-to’s for the musician in recent years.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

